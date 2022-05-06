Ludhiana wins U-23 cricket tournament
Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets to win the Under-23 Punjab inter-district cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
Batting first, Mansa were bowled out for 359 in 97.4 overs. Skipper Shahbaz Singh scored 100 off 106 with twelve boundaries and three sixes, Somnath Procha made 79 off 112 with seven boundaries and four sixes while Divyansh Garg scored 51 for Mansa in their first innings. Sanyam Gill (4 for 57) and Ravi Kumar (3 for 74) were the most successful wicket-takers for Ludhiana.
Replying, Ludhiana scored 403 in 82.5 over and took a 44-run lead. Tikshan Tangri made 98 off 138 with sixteen boundaries while Bhavish Sethi scored 73 off 112 for Ludhiana in their first innings. Randeep Singh (4 for 145), Shubham (2 for 105) and Anmol K Jain (2 for 41) were the most successful wicket-takers for Mansa.
Mansa, in their second innings, were bundled out for 232 in 87.2 overs, thus setting the target of 189 runs. Ravi Kumar grabbed a five-wicket haul for Ludhiana.
In reply, Ludhiana achieved the target and scored 192 at a loss of five wickets in 38.1 overs. Tikshan Tangri made 63 off 60 with nine boundaries and Tanroop Sain scored 55 off 86 with six boundaries.
7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked
Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh. The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33. The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee.
Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning
A day after two students suffered burn injuries after their school bus overturned in a field where stubble was reportedly being burnt, police are still groping in the dark on who started the fire. The bus carrying around nine students of Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh village, was ferrying students home on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place in a field near Bijliwal village in Batala.
Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula
As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday. Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government's e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday. Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around ₹1.75 crore.
Indian-American groups ask US state to rescind ‘Sikh independence’ citation
Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
