Ludhiana wins U-23 cricket tournament

Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets to win the Under-23 Punjab inter-district cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Batting first, Mansa were bowled out for 359 in 97.4 overs. Skipper Shahbaz Singh scored 100 off 106 with twelve boundaries and three sixes, Somnath Procha made 79 off 112 with seven boundaries and four sixes while Divyansh Garg scored 51 for Mansa in their first innings. Sanyam Gill (4 for 57) and Ravi Kumar (3 for 74) were the most successful wicket-takers for Ludhiana.

Replying, Ludhiana scored 403 in 82.5 over and took a 44-run lead. Tikshan Tangri made 98 off 138 with sixteen boundaries while Bhavish Sethi scored 73 off 112 for Ludhiana in their first innings. Randeep Singh (4 for 145), Shubham (2 for 105) and Anmol K Jain (2 for 41) were the most successful wicket-takers for Mansa.

Mansa, in their second innings, were bundled out for 232 in 87.2 overs, thus setting the target of 189 runs. Ravi Kumar grabbed a five-wicket haul for Ludhiana.

In reply, Ludhiana achieved the target and scored 192 at a loss of five wickets in 38.1 overs. Tikshan Tangri made 63 off 60 with nine boundaries and Tanroop Sain scored 55 off 86 with six boundaries.