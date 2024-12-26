Ludhiana: Woman, 10-year-old son found murdered in Haibowal

Panic gripped the Prem Vihar locality on Jassian Road after a 42-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were found killed in their house on Wednesday afternoon. The police suspected that they were hacked to death with sharp edged weapons. The bodies were covered with a blanket. The police suspect some acquaintances behind the double murder. The house in Prem Vihar where the bodies were found. (Manish/HT)

The victims have been identified as Sonia and her son Kartik. The neighbours noticed foul smell emitting from the house and alerted the police. The bodies were decomposing. The police revealed that they had sustained severe head injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Gurdev Singh stated that according to the preliminary investigation, they found that Sonia had been living separately from her husband Sunil Kumar for the past three years due to strained relations. She and her son had moved into a rented house which she later purchased. Neighbours last saw Sonia on Monday evening, but when she and her son did not appear for two days, residents grew suspicious. On Wednesday afternoon, they alerted the Jagatpuri police post after noticing a foul smell from the house.

The ACP added that the police entered the house to find the main gate unlocked. “Upon reaching the bedroom, we discovered Sonia and Kartik’s bodies in the bed covered with a blanket. Both had sustained fatal head injuries, presumably while they were asleep or resting as there was no sign of resistance,” he said.

“The absence of signs of forced entry or a struggle led police to believe the assailants were acquaintances of the victims. The murderer likely gained friendly access to the house. The lack of struggle suggests the duo was either attacked in their sleep or caught off-guard,” said the ACP.

During the investigation, the police identified a man named Vijay, who frequently visited Sonia. “Except for Vijay, Sonia did not appear to have close relations with anyone else. We are currently tracing him, as he is a prime suspect. Additionally, her estranged husband Sunil is also being questioned,” the ACP added.

A murder case has been registered by the Haibowal police station and further investigation is underway.