Ludhiana: Woman, 2 aides rob 62-year-old of jewellery, cash

At least three miscreants including a woman robbed a 62-year-old woman of her jewellery and ₹1,500 on the pretext of enquiring an address near Shingar Cinema road. The Division Number 3 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused. The accused robbed her of gold earring, two gold rings and a gold chain before escaping. (HT FIle)

The complainant, Kanchan Bala, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, alleged that when she went to Shingar Cinema Road on Tuesday, an unknown woman approached her to enquire about an address. When she was explaining the address to her, the woman held her from hand and forced to come with her. The woman took her to a less crowded stretch where her two male accomplices turned up. The accused robbed her of gold earring, two gold rings and a gold chain before escaping.

After reaching home, she narrated incident to her family members. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused. The police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed on the road to identify the accused.