Ludhiana: Woman accuses NRI husband, his parents of intimidation, cruelty; cops register case

A 37-year-old woman has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to prolonged harassment and leaving her stranded in India after allegedly deceiving her about her marital security abroad. Police have registered a case against the Canada-based family on charges of cruelty, criminal breach of trust, intimidation and conspiracy.

The FIR has been lodged at Jamalpur police station on the complaint of Rupinder Kaur of Jandiali village. She has named her husband Narinder Singh, father-in-law Rulda Singh, mother-in-law Jaswinder Kaur and their relative Kulwinder Kaur, residents of Brampton and originally from Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

According to the complainant, she married Narinder Singh on February 5, 2017, and later moved to Canada. She alleged that soon after her arrival, she was harassed for dowry and subjected to mental and physical cruelty by her husband and in-laws. Despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly returned to India several times without her, leaving her alone in Canada.

A few months ago, when the entire family came to India, they brought her along. However, after a dispute here, the accused allegedly left for Canada secretly, abandoning her in India without financial or emotional support.

Investigating officer ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.