Ludhiana woman alleges rape, fraud, UP man booked

She alleged that Zaidi built a close relationship, had physical relations with her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her. He also allegedly extracted the money through various means and vanished without repaying it, she mentioned in her complaint. Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, investigating officer, said, “After investigating the complaint and securing legal advice, we registered the case under charges including rape and cheating.” The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.