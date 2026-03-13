Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ludhiana woman alleges rape, fraud, UP man booked

    An FIR has been registered against a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Akbar Zaidi, for allegedly raping a widow on the false promise of marriage and duping her of around 24 lakh

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An FIR has been registered against a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Akbar Zaidi, for allegedly raping a widow on the false promise of marriage and duping her of around 24 lakh.

    Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh said,a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT Photo)
    Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh said,a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT Photo)

    She alleged that Zaidi built a close relationship, had physical relations with her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her. He also allegedly extracted the money through various means and vanished without repaying it, she mentioned in her complaint. Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, investigating officer, said, “After investigating the complaint and securing legal advice, we registered the case under charges including rape and cheating.” The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana Woman Alleges Rape, Fraud, UP Man Booked
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana Woman Alleges Rape, Fraud, UP Man Booked
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes