 Ludhiana: Woman found murdered in Dhanansu village - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Woman found murdered in Dhanansu village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 03, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said.

Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said.

Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said. (HT File)
Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said. (HT File)

After being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the victim and sent the body to civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Police said the woman’s face had been disfigured and one of her arms had burn marks.

Police said a farmer, Gurmeet Singh Bhaini, noticed the body in the fields and alerted the police.

Koom Kalan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Kulbir Singh said the woman appears to be around 45-year-old and a migrant.

They said that prima facie, there were no indications of sexual assault. They said it will be confirmed after the autopsy report. The police suspected that the assailants had dumped the body after killing her at some other place.

The inspector added that the police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On