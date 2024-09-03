Ludhiana: Woman found murdered in Dhanansu village

Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said. Panic gripped Dhanansu village of Koom Kalan as locals noticed the body of a woman in a field, officials said. (HT File)

After being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the victim and sent the body to civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Police said the woman’s face had been disfigured and one of her arms had burn marks.

Police said a farmer, Gurmeet Singh Bhaini, noticed the body in the fields and alerted the police.

Koom Kalan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Kulbir Singh said the woman appears to be around 45-year-old and a migrant.

They said that prima facie, there were no indications of sexual assault. They said it will be confirmed after the autopsy report. The police suspected that the assailants had dumped the body after killing her at some other place.

The inspector added that the police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused.