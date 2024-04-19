Ludhiana woman gets death penalty for killing toddler: Justice served, say parents after court order

Emotions ran high as sessions judge Manish Singal pronounced the judgement awarding the death penalty to Neelam (30) for killing the two-and-half-year-old girl of her neighbour in 2021. Police personnel producing Neelam in court in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Dilroz’s parents, present inside the courtroom, couldn’t hold back their tears. Neelam had been pronounced guilty by the court on April 12, and on Thursday, it announced the quantum.

The case dates back to November 28, 2021, when the minor was killed in the Shimlapuri area here. Police said Neelam had a longstanding feud with Dilroz’s family members as they would check her sons, aged 8 and 10 years, for creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood in Shimlapuri locality.

The woman kidnapped the victim on her scooter and buried her alive in a pit dug up in the area.

Struggling to hold back tears, the victim’s mother Kiran Kaur, gently wiped the framed picture of her daughter and said it was a relief that justice had been done, but it would not bring her back.

“I am still longing for her return. She haunts my dreams every night. I see her, suffocating, struggling, sand filling in her mouth and eyes, crying out for help before vanishing. It’s unbearable. Even now, two and a half years later, we are still clinging to the hope that she’ll come back one day,” Kiran said in a trembling voice.

Kiran reminisced about the bond Dilroz had with Neelam, who in Navratri festival used to take her daughter for “ Kanya Pujan” like other families in the neighbourhood.

Her father, Harpreet Singh, a constable, said justice was served. With his voice heavy with emotion, Harpreet added: “It has brought closure to Dilroz’s suffering.”

“We had big plans for our daughter. She was a bright student, and I dreamed of her clearing the UPSC exam one day. But she was snatched for us,” he added.

Case Timeline

Nov 28, 2021:

Dilroz playing in the street with grandmother Harvinder Kaur

At 2.15 pm Harvinder steps inside the house to get water and Dilroz goes missing

The family approaches Shimlapuri Police and files a complaint

Mobile tower location of Neelam shows her near the Jalandhar bypass from 2.47 pm to 3.06 pm

Cops scan CCTV cameras and see Neelam taking away Dilroz.

When questioned with evidence Neelam confesses to murder

Police recovered the dead body from the pit

December 20, 2021: Police file chargesheet in the court

January 3, 2022: Trial starts in sessions court

April 12, 2024: Court convicts Neelam of murder

April 16, 2024: Trial concludes after final hearing of arguments

April 18, 2024: Neelam sentenced to death