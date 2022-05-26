Ludhiana woman given ‘triple talaq’ on paper, matchmaker among 4 booked
Almost a year after a newlywed man allegedly attempted to divorce his wife through ‘triple talaq’ for not bringing a car in dowry, police booked him, his parents and a matchmaker on Wednesday.
The accused, Gulzar Nabi, his father Gulam Nabi, mother Sakina of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, and matchmaker Noor Mohammad of Jagraon, have been booked under Section 498A (cruelty to woman by husband or relatives) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
The woman’s father, Yusuf of Kubba village, Samrala, said his daughter had married Gulzar Nabi on March 11, 2021. “When our daughter visited us for the first time after marriage in August, the groom’s family demanded an alto car from us as dowry. However, when we were unable to arrange the car, Noor Mohammad, who had brokered the alliance, handed my daughter a slip of paper with the word ‘talaq’ written on it thrice in Urdu.”
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, makes the practice of instant divorce through “triple talaq” a punishable offence.
Investigating officer, Satnam Singh, said the complainant had approached the police in August, 2021, and a case was registered after probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far.
-
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to two linked with SFJ in sedition, UAPA cases
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two persons, allegedly with links to the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) being tried under the sedition law. The Duo, Dharminder Singh, alias Fauji, and one more were booked for various offences in an FIR in May 2018, including 124-A (sedition) and under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at police station Rangar Nangal in Batala.
-
Incinerators, upgrade for parks approved by Chandigarh MC’s finance panel
The municipal corporation's finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved the proposal for procurement and installation of three incinerators at material recovery facilities at a cost of ₹30 lakh and the work of development of eight parks in Industrial Area Phase I and II, by providing horticulture works at an estimated cost of ₹44.79 lakh.
-
With just 2 driving schools in Punjab, getting commercial licence uphill task for truckers
It is an uphill task to get a commercial driving licence or getting it renewed for the drivers of commercial and heavy vehicles in the state as only two driving schools equipped to provide certification for the same are grappling to meet the increased number of applicants from across the state on a daily basis.
-
Chandigarh: AAP councillors seek data on waste management study tour costs
Aam Aadmi Party councillors have sought records of money spent in the last 12 years on study tours related to the waste dumping ground and have demanded an agenda on Dadumajra dumping ground in the coming House meeting. They further alleged that MoH/MC spent crores of taxpayers' money on study tours with the stated objective of “learning waste management”, but no data is available on the cost/impact with either the accounts team nor the MC.
-
PSHRC seeks report on ‘lack of infrastructure’ at Faridkot medical college
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission ordered the director, health services and family welfare, to submit a report on the alleged lack of infrastructure at the government-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College at Faridkot. The GGSMCH is a tertiary care hospital, which caters to patients from various districts of south Malwa region- Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda, and also from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan.
