Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers
(For representation only)
(For representation only)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers

Kulwant Kaur said she was going from Bhora village to Maskeen Nagar with a bag containing 70,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card when the snatchers targeted her
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing 70,000 cash and mobile phone from a woman in Grain Market, Salem Tabri, on Friday evening.

The victim, Kulwant Kaur, 45, was returning home on a cycle rickshaw when the accused targeted her.

In her complaint, Kaur said she was going from Bhora village to Maskeen Nagar with a bag containing 70,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card. On the way, two men on a bike snatched the bag and sped away.

ASI Jagjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area for leads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.