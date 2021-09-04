Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing ₹70,000 cash and mobile phone from a woman in Grain Market, Salem Tabri, on Friday evening.

The victim, Kulwant Kaur, 45, was returning home on a cycle rickshaw when the accused targeted her.

In her complaint, Kaur said she was going from Bhora village to Maskeen Nagar with a bag containing ₹70,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card. On the way, two men on a bike snatched the bag and sped away.

ASI Jagjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area for leads.