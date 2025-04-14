Ludhiana: Woman murdered by husband, mother-in-law for not conceiving

Nine years after her love marriage a 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and mother-in-law for not being able to conceive a child in Ayali village. The accused tried to pass the incident off as suicide, claiming that the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a tree. The accused have been identified as Rohit, alias Bablu, 30, of Ayali village and his mother Pushpa. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Shivani, originally from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had married Rohit alias Bablu, 30, against her family’s wishes in 2016. Her father, Jhhabba Singh, lodged a complaint with the PAU police, accusing Rohit and his mother Pushpa of repeated physical and mental harassment over Shivani’s inability to conceive children.

“In recent years, Shivani was being constantly tortured by her in-laws. On April 11, she called and told me they were beating her again. Suddenly, Rohit snatched the phone and threatened to kill her. The next day, I received a call from Pushpa claiming Shivani had committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree,” said Jhhabba Singh in his complaint.

When Singh reached Ludhiana, he found that Rohit was missing, while Pushpa was alone at home. Suspecting foul play, he began his own inquiry and learned from neighbours that Shivani had been brutally assaulted before her death. “She was killed and then her husband and mother-in-law tried to prove it a suicide,” Singh alleged.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer from PAU police station, confirmed that a murder case has been registered. “Rohit managed to escape before the police arrived, but we have arrested his mother, Pushpa. Raids are ongoing to nab Rohit.”

An FIR under Section 103 (murder) and Section 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at PAU police station.