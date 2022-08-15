Ludhiana woman’s relatives held for driving her underage husband to suicide
Six months after a 19-year-old man ended his life at Garhi Tarkhana village, Machhiwara, police on Saturday arrested his wife’s two relatives for abetment to suicide.
The accused couple live in Sundar Nagar, Hoshiarpur, said police.
They were nabbed on the complaint of the deceased’s father. In his complaint, he had submitted that his son got married to a woman in February against the wishes of their families. Soon after the marriage, his wife’s relatives started humiliating him over his financial condition.
On February 12, his son’s in-laws had visited their house and thrashed him after a verbal spat. They had also taken his wife along.
Three days later, they contacted him over the phone for some medicines for his wife. When he visited her, they assaulted him again. Upset due to the treatment meted out by his wife’s relatives, his son consumed a poisonous substance after returning home on February 15. He was rushed to a hospital, but could not survive, the father told the police.
ASI Sikandar Singh, who investigated the matter, said they had booked a man and his wife, who were related to the deceased’s wife, under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Macchiwara police station.
He said the accused had been evading arrest for a long time, but they were arrested on Saturday following secret information.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
