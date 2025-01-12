Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Woman stalked, threatened with acid attack, 1 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

According to the complainant, the accused threatened her that if she did not accept his proposal, acid would be thrown on her or she may be kidnapped

The Jodhan police have booked a Nathowal village resident for allegedly stalking a schoolteacher and threatening to assault her with acid or kidnapping her for turning down his proposal. The victim said the accused created a ruckus outside her home in an inebriated condition.

According to the victim, the accused has been harassing her for the past two and a half years. (HT File)
The accused has been identified as Jodha Singh, alias Grid, of Nathowal. According to the victim, the accused has been harassing her for the past two and a half years. On September 5, 2022, the accused intercepted her and broke her lunchbox. She had taken the matter to the village panchayat. After the accused apologised, they struck a compromise, but he started stalking her again, she alleged.

According to the complainant, the accused threatened her that if she did not accept his proposal, acid would be thrown on her or she may be kidnapped. She also added that the accused has been threatening her and her family members over phone. On December 1, 2024, the accused created a ruckus outside her house and threatened them to kill, the complainant mentioned.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 78 (stalking), 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 351 (3) (threatening to cause death, grievous hurt) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

