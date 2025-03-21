Ludhiana: Women cell head takes up grievances at Lok Adalat

Ludhiana Punjab state women’s commission chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, along with special director general of police, (DGP) community affairs division and women affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo, addressed women’s grievances during a Lok Adalat held at the Police Lines. Punjab state women’s commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill, along with Special DGP of community affairs division and women affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo, listened to women’s grievances during a Lok Adalat held at the Police Lines in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

During this Lok Adalat, Gill and Deo heard complaints related to domestic violence, family disputes, and dowry among other issues. The event was attended by over 60 women, and many complaints were resolved on the spot.

Addressing the media, the chairperson stated that this initiative aims to protect women’s rights and offer them a platform for the swift resolution of their concerns.

Deo also noted that similar Lok Adalats will be held in every district of the state, with efforts made to raise awareness so that as many women as possible can benefit from these initiatives.

Both the chairperson and Special DGP launched the second phase of the ‘Sanjh Rahat Project’, aimed at supporting victims of domestic violence admitted in the emergency ward of the civil hospital. At the Sanjh Rahat centre in the ward, two counsellors and two women police officials have been assigned to provide support and counselling to domestic violence victims seeking assistance.

The project offers psycho-social and legal support to help the victims lead violence-free lives. This initiative has been implemented in collaboration with the Indore-based NGO Nai Shuruwat, the health department, department of social security and women and child development, state legal services authority, and district legal services authority.