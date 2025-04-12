Ludhiana: Working of Sarabha Nagar police station reviewed

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma on Friday conducted surprise inspections at the Sarabha Nagar police station and the cyber cell to ensure strict adherence to duty protocols and enhance public welfare. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma conducting surprise checking in Sarabha Nagar station in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, Sharma reviewed key areas, including the outreach centre, lock-ups, help desk, complaint cell, wireless room, munshi room, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System room, district forensic lab, kitchen, SHO office and toilets. He observed improperly parked two-wheelers and cluttered storage areas, directing immediate action for their proper management and disposal. He also examined personnel records, issuing instructions to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Emphasising public comfort, the commissioner instructed officers to ensure adequate seating, clean restrooms and accessible drinking water for visitors. He stressed the importance of addressing grievances from elderly individuals and women with utmost sensitivity and promptness.

Explaining the purpose of his surprise checks, Sharma said, “I am visiting police stations personally to assess operations, address shortcomings and strengthen our commitment to public service. Our priorities include intensifying efforts against drugs and gang activity to ensure a safer Punjab as per the commitment of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.” He underscored the Punjab Police’s focus on improving grassroots policing and fostering stronger community ties.