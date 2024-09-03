Ludhiana: Year after pregnant woman’s death, pvt hospital’s owner booked for negligence

The Model Town police registered a case against the owner of a private hospital for ‘negligence’ after a woman died during delivery, officials aware of the developments said. The Model Town police registered a case against the owner of a private hospital for ‘negligence’ after a woman died during delivery, officials aware of the developments said. (HT File)

The first-information report (FIR) was registered after a year of investigation.

The accused was identified as Rajinder Mani Pal, owner of Kunal Pal Hospital, Model Town Extension – D Block.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Nitin Kumar of Janakpuri, deceased Raakhi’s husband.

Nitin said his wife Raakhi was pregnant and was admitted to Kunal Pal Hospital on August 7, 2023, for delivery.

The doctors had initiated the procedure, but her condition started deteriorating.

He said the doctor advised him to take her to some other hospital, following which he rushed her to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where she died on August 11.

He said that in their report, the doctors claimed she had died of over-fluid platelets, which caused damage to both her kidneys. She developed urine-related problems and inflammation, which resulted in her untimely death, the report had said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the complainant had filed a complaint on September 14, 2023. After advice from a medical board and investigation, the police registered an FIR on Monday.

Second FIR against owner

Earlier on April 30, The Model Town police had registered an FIR against the owner of Kunal Pal Hospital for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates in exchange for money.

During investigation, the police had found that Pal did not have a medical degree and was issuing the certificates by using signatures of another doctor who was not employed at the hospital.