Ludhiana: Year on, MC yet to float tenders for 6 parking lots

Nearly a year after the contract for city’s six main parking lots expired, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to finalise fresh tenders. Ludhiana MC commissioner Aaditya Dalchawal said, “We are going to float the tenders soon and will direct officials to take the pending fine from the contractor”. (HT Photo)

Despite repeated complaints of overcharging, the authorities have repeatedly extended current contracts since November last year.

The delay in finalising tenders has become a matter of concern for the public.

The six parking lots are the multi-level parking in Zone A, Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar Market, Bahadur House, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Model Town Extension.

The MC had initially granted a three-month extension to the current contractors, which was later extended.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dalchawal said, “We are going to float the tenders soon and will direct officials to take the pending fine from the contractor”.

On the complaints of overcharging, a report recommending the cancellation of the company’s , LRY, contract was prepared but no significant action has been taken till date.

In September last year, a case was registered following an alleged scuffle between a parking attendant and a visitor regarding overcharging at the lot near AC Market. The MC had fined the contractor ₹20,000 and prepared a report for the contract’s cancellation.

According to information, the contractor has not paid the fine.

Recently, Sarabha Nagar association submitted a complaint to West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, seeking to make their market parking free over the repeated overcharging complaints.

An MC official seeking anonymity said, “Officials have been pressured by the politicians for not taking action against the contractor.”