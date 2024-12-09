Ludhiana: Young athletes show talent in race contest

In a dominant display of talent at the open district cross country race, Millennium World School athletes swept the top positions in the U-18 girls’ 6km event on Monday. Varinderpal Kaur and Avleen Kaur clinched the first and second spots, leading the host school to a remarkable victory on home turf. Participants at the open district cross country race held at Millennium World School, Phase-2, in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The race, organised by the District Athletics Association, was held at Millennium World School, Phase-2, on Malerkotla Road. The event saw participation from athletes representing schools, colleges, and the army.

In the U-16 boys’ 2km race, Preet Kumar and Sukhvir Singh from Samrala secured the top two spots, while Vaibhav Bhalla from Police DAV School, Ludhiana, finished third.

The U-16 girls’ 2km event was dominated by Kiran and Pinky from Sahnewal, with Lakshpreet Kaur from Millennium World School securing third place.

The U-18 boys’ 6km race saw Sudhakar from IPS School, Ludhiana, claim the first place, followed by Sunny Kumar and Ayush Negi, both from Ludhiana. In the U-18 girls’ 6km race, Varinderpal Kaur and Avleen Kaur from Millennium World School took the top spots, while Gurleen Kaur from Ludhiana finished third.

Mohit from GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, emerged victorious in the U-20 boys’ 8km race, with Harman Singh and Krishan from Government College for Boys, Ludhiana, finishing second and third.

In the senior men’s 10km race, Gulab from Tagore Nagar clinched the first place, followed by Soni Singh from the army and Ranjot Singh.

To inspire young athletes, a U-12 1km cross country race was also held. Pawandeep Singh, Veerpratap Singh, and Lakhit Goyal claimed the top three positions in the boys’ category, while Kaushika, Kavleen Kaur and Parneet Kaur stood out in the girls’ event.

Prem Singh, general secretary of the District and Punjab Athletics Associations, said that winners from this event will advance to the Open Punjab Cross Country Championship, scheduled to be held in Tarn Taran on December 22 .

Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the District and Punjab Athletics Associations, congratulated the winners.