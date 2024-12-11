Ludhiana: Youth arrested for harassing 18-year-old

The Daba police have arrested a 20-year-old man allegedly for harassing an 18-year-old woman. The accused has been identified as Abhi Luv, a resident of Shimlapuri. The victim said the accused had been harassing her for a long time. According to her, she informed her parents who went to the accused’s house and complained to his parents, but he did not mend his ways and continued harassing her. An FIR under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the youth. (HT File)

She added that on Tuesday evening when she was alone, the accused barged into her house, held her hand and forced her to elope with him. She resisted following which the accused allegedly assaulted her. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued her, she claimed. Meanwhile, the accused fled.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused who has been arrested.