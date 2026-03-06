Ludhiana: Youth, elderly run over by van amid dispute over loud music, 11 on the run

A heated argument over loud music after Holi celebrations turned into a double murder in Balmiki Mohalla of Sahnewal on Wednesday night when a 25-year-old man was allegedly run over by his neighbour. A 62-year-old woman who rushed to rescue him was also crushed to death. Picture of the vehicle that was used to mow down the victims in Sahnewal. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Bhupinder Sahota, alias Ritik, 25, an electrician, and Balwinder Kaur, 62, a local resident. Acting on the statement of Bhupinder’s brother Rohit, the Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vishal, his father Harinder Singh alias Goldy, both residents of Balmiki Mohalla, Jaswinder Singh of Chakk Saraye (Doraha) village, their aide Jaspreet Singh and around seven unidentified accomplices.

According to the complainant, residents of the locality had celebrated Holi earlier in the day. At night, their neighbour Vishal allegedly started playing loud music in his vehicle parked on the street. When Bhupinder asked him to lower the volume, a heated argument broke out. Vishal allegedly called his associates to the spot, and the verbal spat soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

The accused allegedly began assaulting Bhupinder, even as family members tried to intervene and defuse the situation. The complainant alleged that during the scuffle, Jaswinder Singh allegedly threatened to teach Bhupinder a lesson. Moments later, he drove a pickup van and rammed it into Bhupinder, crushing him.

Hearing the commotion, Balwinder Kaur, a neighbour, rushed towards the victim in an attempt to rescue him. However, the accused allegedly ran the vehicle over her as well, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, the pickup van reportedly crashed into a wall, following which the accused fled the scene. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, SHO of Sahnewal police station, said a case has been registered and raids are underway to arrest the accused. “The accused are currently absconding and are suspected to have fled the city. Police teams are conducting raids and they will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.