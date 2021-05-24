Ludhiana youth stranded in Dubai reunited with family

A 25-year-old man, who was stranded in Dubai after being cheated by a travel agent with a false work visa promise, has been reunited with his family.

Manjeet Kumar of Namdev Nagar arrived in Ludhiana on Sunday following the intervention of deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi from Sarbat Da Bhala Trust.

An AC mechanic in the city, Kumar had contacted the travel agent for a work visa in Dubai. He was charged ₹80,000 and provided a visitor’s visa with a promise that it will automatically convert into a work visa a month later.

Kumar said he landed in Dubai on February 26, and soon realised he was duped, as all contacts to the travel agent for a work visa bore no fruit. His family also visited the agent’s office several times, but in vain, leaving him stranded abroad.

Being able to secure the deputy commissioner’s mobile phone number through a contact gave him hope, and he sent the official a distress message on May 13.

Swinging into action immediately, Sharma contacted Sarbat Da Bhala head SPS Oberoi, whose team in Dubai rescued Kumar and helped him fly back to India.

The deputy commissioner thanked the trust for its untiring efforts in Kumar’s safe repatriation.