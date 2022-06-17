Ludhiana | Zamin Prapti Sangarsh Committee calls for protest on June 19 against Agnipath scheme

Amid numerous protests, including incidents of arson in many parts of the country, against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, high alert has been sounded by the security agencies in Punjab.

Moreover, according to the sources, Zamin Prapti Sangarsh Committee (ZPSC) has called for mass protest in Sangrur on June 19.

ZPSC has appealed to the youth to reach Sangrur to participate in the protest against the government.

Under this scheme, people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited into the military service of their choice for four years. After the tenure, only 25% of them will be retained, and the rest will be provided a financial package of ₹12 lakh.

The idea has not gone down well, leading to major protests against the union government.

Senior police officials, including MF Farooqui, additional director general of police (ADGP), railways, have alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP ) across the state and directed them to gear up to tackle protests against the scheme. Moreover, Ludhiana commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma has also deployed security force at the station.

Notably, the furious mob in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, torched trains at various railway stations and the incidents of the damage of railway property at railway yards were reported, following which the alert was sounded by the security agencies in Punjab on Thursday evening.

Following the directions by the senior police officials, teams of GRP and Railway Protection Force, Ludhiana, initiated a special checking drive on the platforms, Railway yards, circulating areas, waiting rooms, tracks were also checked on Thursday and Friday.

“Two PCRs have been permanently deployed by the CP here. He himself conducts surprise checking here. Our intelligence wing is also active here and thus, we are all geared up to avoid any untoward incidents,” a railway security officer said.

The officer added that dog squads and anti-sabotage squads have also been alerted.

Meanwhile, the CP said that an appropriate action plan would be devised, in case of any threat here, after discussing with the concerned security wings.

However, a police officer here said the Centre government should reverse the decision. “What would the youngsters do after completing four years’ service? How can the government end their tenure after four years of service as the recruitment in the military services is based on the efficiency of the aspirants? At the same time youngsters should also not resort to violence as such activities would ruin their lives,” a police officer said.

AITUC condemns new army recruitment scheme

Ludhiana

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has condemned the Agnipath scheme introduced by the government and termed it regressive, while stating that it caused widespread disappointment among those youngsters who were aspiring for a future in the army.

Addressing a press conference here, AITUC district secretary DP Maur said widespread demonstrations have erupted spontaneously as the real meaning of Agnipath has dawned upon those who appeared for the military selection exam. Veteran military commanders warned that Agnipath will weaken the military establishment. They also said that the society at large will be in danger when Agniveers are let loose on the streets -- unemployed and without pension. The AITUC has urged the government to withdraw the scheme at the earliest.