Ludhiana: 122 liquor cartons stuffed in large gas cylinders seized

A huge cache of illicit liquor concealed inside large gas cylinders has been seized from a resident of Rajasthan, police said. The arrest was made by the special cell at a naka (checkpoint) in Ladhowal area. The arrested accused has been identified as Prakash Singh, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan. A video grab of the cartons being seized in Ladhowal. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the action was taken on Thursday. During routine checking, a canter (truck) was stopped by the Ladhowal police. On inspection, cops recovered a huge quantity of liquor being carried without any valid permit or document.

The seized consignment included 105 cartons of illicit liquor, 17 cartons of quarter bottles of the same brand, around 180 litres of unlabelled liquor and six large gas cylinders, in which the stock was concealed.

A case has been registered against him at the Ladhowal police station under Sections 61, 78(1) and 14 of the Excise Act. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police remand for further questioning.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said an intensive interrogation is underway to trace the source of the liquor and identify other accused involved in the smuggling network. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused is a habitual offender, with four earlier cases registered against him under the Excise Act—two each in Rajasthan and Gujarat.