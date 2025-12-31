Ludhiana: 18-year-old clinches double gold at gatka championship

Eighteen-year-old Gursewak Singh from Heran village has won two gold medals at the 9th Senior National Gatka Championship, which concluded on Tuesday at New Chandigarh, Mohali. The three-day championship, organised by the Gatka Federation of India under the banner of the Gatka Cup, was inaugurated on Sunday at Gurdwara Ratwara Sahib and witnessed participation from more than 20 states across the country. Gursewak Singh hails from Heran village. (HT Photo)

Gursewak delivered an outstanding performance by clinching gold in the team event as well as in the individual single-stick category.

A Class 12 medical stream student at Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar, Gursewak is no stranger to national success. He had earlier won a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna. The latest triumph further strengthens his growing list of achievements at both state and national levels.

Coming from a humble background, Gursewak’s journey has been one of determination and hard work. His father works as a labourer, while his mother is employed as a school peon in the same school where Gursewak studies. Despite financial constraints, the family has continued to support his sporting ambitions. His elder brother, Rajwinder Singh, said Gursewak developed an interest in Gatka at a young age after watching performances during religious processions in the village.

Initially, there was no formal coaching available in Heran village. However, support from non-resident Indians (NRIs) belonging to the village changed the situation. With their help, a proper training facility was set up, and professional coaches were arranged. The NRIs also continue to support young players by covering expenses related to travel, equipment and safety gear such as chest guards, face shields and sticks.

Rajwinder added that Gursewak has won gold medals consistently, including three consecutive titles at the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan events. Alongside sports, he remains focused on his studies and is now preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination, determined to pursue a career in medicine while continuing his passion for Gatka.