Ludhiana: 20-year-old shot dead in Fauji Colony

A 20-year-old man, Monu Kumar, was shot dead by his rivals during a clash that broke out while his family was performing a puja (religious ceremony) in Fauji Colony at around 10 pm on Thursday. This was the third murder in 24 hours in the city. Police identified the main accused as Pawan Sherpuria and his accomplices, all of whom are absconding. Deceased Monu Kumar (HT Photo)

Monu’s uncle Guddu Kumar, who also suffered injuries in the attack, recounted that he was on his way to the family’s gathering when he was informed about the assault. “When I reached there, Monu was already bleeding from a bullet wound. As I tried to intervene, they attacked me as well,” he said.

Monu’s brother Sonu Kumar alleged that the accused were involved in drug peddling and often clashed with Monu, who objected to their activities. “The first bullet hit his back. As he collapsed, they pumped two more bullets into his body. He died on the spot,” Sonu claimed.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case of murder and initiated raids to arrest Pawan and his associates. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), said, “Monu and the accused had a history of clashes, and multiple FIRs were already registered against both sides. Old rivalry is suspected to be the trigger.”

This killing comes on the heels of two other gruesome incidents on Thursday. In one case, a salon owner was shot dead by his neighbour over a dispute involving a meal. In another case, a man was murdered by a group of assailants and his body dumped in a canal near Sahnewal.

According to residents, the back-to-back killings have exposed glaring cracks in the city’s policing system. With three murders in less than 24 hours, residents are questioning whether law and order exists at all in Ludhiana.

Police sources admitted that the spike in violence is alarming, particularly since two of the three cases are linked to drug abuse and criminal rivalries among youth, a trend that has been steadily rising in the region.