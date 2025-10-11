Ludhiana: 25-yr-old man injured in Flower Enclave Chowk firing

25-year-old man was injured in a firing incident near Flower Enclave Chowk on the eve of Karwa Chauth after a heated altercation broke out late Thursday night. The victim, identified as Vanshaj Malhotra, a resident of Guru Angad Dev Colony, was shot in the thigh when an assailant opened fire, reportedly discharging at least five rounds before fleeing the scene. Police said that the long waiting time for mehndi application triggered a verbal spat, which escalated into violence. (HT Photo)

According to police, Vanshaj had gone to Flower Enclave Chowk with his sister-in-law to get mehndi applied ahead of the festival. “While my sister-in-law was getting mehndi applied, I was standing nearby. Suddenly, I heard loud voices and saw a man arguing with someone. After a brief altercation, the man left, only to return minutes later with a gun,” Vanshaj told police from his hospital bed. “He started abusing and firing indiscriminately. One of the bullets hit me in the thigh.”

Bystanders immediately rushed Vanshaj to the hospital, while the accused fled the spot in his car along with his wife and children. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) and is stated to be out of danger.

Police identified the accused as Satnam Singh, a resident of Manakwal, who is currently absconding. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act at Sadar police station.

Sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, in-charge of the Basant Avenue police post, said, “Even the victim is unsure of the exact cause behind the firing. We questioned people present at the scene. Some witnesses claimed that someone had allegedly made an inappropriate remark about the accused’s wife while she was getting mehndi applied. Others said the dispute began over vehicle parking amid the heavy rush near the mehndi stalls.”

He added that a few locals also mentioned that the long waiting time for mehndi application triggered a verbal spat, which escalated into violence. “After the argument, Satnam left his family on the spot, returned with a firearm, and fired multiple rounds. One bullet struck Vanshaj Malhotra. The accused fled immediately after the shooting,” the SI said.

Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest Satnam Singh. “We are examining CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses. The motive behind the shooting will be ascertained soon,” said the investigating officer.