Ludhiana: 4 held for trying to run over ASI in Samrala

Four armed youths allegedly tried to run over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) outside the Samrala police post, on Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway, late on Wednesday night. The officer narrowly escaped injury by jumping aside just as the speeding vehicle ploughed toward him. (HT Photo)

According to police, the arrested youths have been identified as Dilpreet Singh and Amninder Singh of Mangewal, Malaud, Lakhdeep Singh of Jaimal Singh Wala, Barnala, and Sunny of Amritsar. They were intercepted moments later after their car rammed into a barricade at the checkpost.

A case under Sections 109, 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

The incident occurred when ASI Mukhtiar Singh, posted at the checkpoint near the Hedon police post, signalled the speeding car to stop. Instead of halting, the driver accelerated, attempting to strike the officer. The car hit the barricade before fleeing, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

During the search, police recovered a 9mm pistol with eight live cartridges from Lakhdeep Singh, a .30-bore pistol with four rounds from the vehicle’s dashboard, four bullets from Dilpreet Singh, and five bullets from Amninder Singh — totaling 21 live cartridges.

Sub-inspector Pavitra Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Samrala police station, said investigations are underway to trace the origin of the weapons and determine whether the group is linked to any organised criminal activity. “We are verifying their backgrounds and checking for involvement in other crimes,” he added.