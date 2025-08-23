Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Ludhiana: 70k Khanna robbery case cracked, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 10:53 pm IST

Following the incident, the Sadar police launched an immediate probe and managed to trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage

Khanna police have solved the August 20 Bibipur daylight robbery within 48 hours, arresting two of the three accused who allegedly targeted a specially-abled shopkeeper, sparking fear across the region. The third suspect remains at large, officials said.

The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhati and Sadar police station SHO Sukhwinderpal Singh said the arrested accused have been identified as Satpal Singh alias Satta, a resident of Bibipur, and Manveer Singh alias Billa of Lallon Khurd. Both were apprehended during police raids. The third accused has already been identified and raids are underway to arrest him.

According to police, the robbery occurred when three masked miscreants arrived on a scooter at the shop of Manpreet Singh, a differently-abled shopkeeper. Threatening him, they snatched a cash-filled bag kept at the counter and fled the spot. The bag contained around 70,000. The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras.

DSP Bhati said the arrested men would be produced in a court and further investigation would focus on recovering the looted money. He stressed that no criminal or anti-social element would be spared. “No matter where they hide, police will track them down,” he asserted.

