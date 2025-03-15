Ludhiana: Clash during Holi celebrations in Bihari Colony leaves 11 injured, 8 held, say cops

At least 11 people suffered minor injuries as a clash broke out on Friday at Bihari Colony in Transport Nagar during Holi celebrations, officials said, adding that police registered a case and arrested eight individuals from both groups. Police personnel at Bihari Colony in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Moti Nagar police booked at least 35 people, including Vinod, Ajit, Gagan, Ashok, Krishna, Kishan, Sandeep, Pappu, Manoj, Vidyarthi, Jatinder, Dharminder, Munna, Birju, Kanhayiya, Babu, Madan Lal, Amarjit, Lakshman and Sarwan. Police said 15 accused are yet to be identified.

The officials said the two groups pelted each other with stones.

According to police, the clash occurred near a mosque when members of the Muslim community were coming out after Ramzan prayers. On the other side, migrants settled in the area were celebrating Holi and playing loud music. Some individuals from both sides got into heated arguments which turned violent.

Police said multiple vehicles were damaged in the clash. One of the groups alleged the mosque’s windowpanes were damaged in the stone pelting.

The migrants alleged they were playing with colours and dancing when the other group suddenly started pelting them with stones.

Locals alleged that on Friday night, police personnel came to the colony and thrashed the clashing groups.

On Saturday, police beefed up the security in the area to avoid any more clashes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi visited the colony and met with people of both groups.

Situation under control: Police

Police emphasised that the clash was not communal. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City 4) Prabhjot Singh Virk said eight people were arrested on charges of creating hooliganism.

“It was not a communal clash. The situation is under control. Some miscreants from both sides created a nuisance, leading to an altercation that turned violent. Our priority was to maintain law and order, which we did,” said ADCP Virk.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said they are reviewing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the remaining accused.