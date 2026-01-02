Ludhiana: Activists press for public debate on Buddha Nullah clean-up claims

The controversy over the Buddha Nullah cleaning drive refuses to settle, with activists and officials continuing to differ over the progress on ground. While Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has been highlighting efforts to improve the condition of the polluted drain, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) have questioned the method and effectiveness of the campaign. The activists alleged that the MP was “misleading the public” and “shielding” polluting dyeing units. (HT Photo)

The activists have invited Seechewal for an open public debate, saying residents deserve clear answers on key environmental and health concerns. They alleged that the MP was “misleading the public” and “shielding” polluting dyeing units.

The PAC has raised five major questions. They asked how, despite Seechewal being part of the NGT-appointed monitoring committee, treated wastewater from common effluent treatment plants continues to enter the Buddha Nullah, turning the water black. They also questioned whether treated industrial water is actually safe for irrigation, especially when the state government itself has refused to accept responsibility for its agricultural use.

The activists pointed out that agriculture requires water only for five to six months in a year and asked what the plan was for the discharge during the remaining period. Another major concern relates to fly ash from dyeing units near Tajpur Road, which residents allege is posing serious health hazards.

PAC member Kapil Arora said the group had uploaded videos of polluted stretches of the drain, tagging Seechewal online. “He keeps posting selective visuals showing cleaner water at one point. We are only asking for transparency,” he said.

MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said, “I have been putting efforts to clean Budhha Nullah for long and will continue my process and everyday I am available in Ludhiana so anyone can come and have debate with me. Additionally, I never want that treated or untreated water should go into the water body.”

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a statement saying the pollution control drive was being monitored directly by deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. Officials from the MC, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments are reportedly carrying out regular inspections, desilting, monitoring of STPs and ETPs, and checking drainage networks.

The administration said most major inflow points had now been addressed and water quality parameters were showing “noticeable improvement”. Demarcation work on the drain land is also underway, it added.