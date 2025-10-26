Ludhiana: Advocate’s house burgled; ₹1 lakh, jewellery stolen

Two unidentified burglars decamped with cash, jewellery and some valuable documents from the residence of a high court advocate in Sector 39 at Chandigarh Road while he was away with his family. On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, the Moti Nagar police have registered a case and launched a probe.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of advocate Prabhsimran Singh. According to Singh, he left for Chandigarh with his mother on October 20 after locking the house. When they returned the next evening, they found the premises ransacked. He later checked CCTV footage, which captured two men arriving on a scooter and jumping over the main gate to gain entry.

The burglars reportedly stole ₹1 lakh in cash, two gold chains, one gold ring, two silver kadas, four silver glasses, two imported wristwatches, bank locker keys, cheque books and other important documents. Singh immediately informed the Moti Nagar police.

ASI Vijay Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified duo. “The faces of the accused are clearly visible in the CCTV footage. We are working to identify and arrest them at the earliest,” he said.