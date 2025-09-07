Ludhiana: After fresh rain, areas along Buddha Nullah flooded once again

Barely days after residents began recovering from Monday’s deluge, foul, sludgy water from the Buddha Nullah surged back into low-lying neighbourhoods on Saturday following another spell of heavy rain, submerging streets and seeping into homes once again. Residents make their way in flooded Shivaji Nagar. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Shivaji Nagar and Dhoka Mohalla were among the worst-hit localities. Knee-deep water swamped several lanes, with residents reporting that sludge had entered their homes once again. According to the meteorological department, the city recorded 81 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on Saturday and another 26 mm between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Some homes, built close to street level in street number 0 of Dhoka Mohalla, were inundated. “The water started rising around morning and by noon it had already begun entering my house,” said Poonam Chadha, whose home had been flooded with 3-4 feet of water after showers on Sunday and Monday.

Her family recently started drying their beds, mattress and sheets. “We had just started drying our beds and furniture from Monday’s flooding. The stench still hadn’t left the rooms, and today the dirty waste water from the nullah entered our house again,” she said.

While the water level receded quickly from homes, stagnant water continued to choke streets. Officials said the city has received over 300 mm of rainfall since Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Ludhiana for Saturday. The city has received 762 mm rain this monsoon season since June. In comparison, Ludhiana received only 524 mm rain during the entire monsoon season last year, from June to September.

The city has received record rain this season with each month registering the highest precipitation in the last several years. The city recorded 246 mm rain this August compared to 262.8 mm rain in August 2008. Besides the highest since 2008, the rainfall this August was second highest since 2000, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In July, the city recorded 311.9 mm rain, over twice the amount of rain the city received during the month last year. June logged 131.1 mm rainfall, the highest since 2013, when the month saw 148.7 mm rainfall.