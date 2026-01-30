Ludhiana: Canada-based woman, her father booked for cheating

The Doraha police have registered a case against a Canada-based woman and her father on charges of allegedly cheating her husband by reneging on assurances to arrange his spouse visa after marriage. The family lodged a formal complaint with the police on August 6, 2025. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been lodged at Doraha police station on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, a resident of Rajgarh village, against Sehajdeep Kaur of Lopon village and her father Rajinder Singh. Sehajdeep is currently residing in Canada.

According to the complainant, his son Jetha Singh married Sehajdeep Kaur in January 2024. Sehajdeep, who had cleared the IELTS examination, had expressed her desire to settle abroad. Paramjit Singh alleged that his son bore all expenses to send her to Canada on the understanding that she would subsequently initiate the process to secure a spouse visa and permanent residency for him as well. However, soon after reaching Canada, Sehajdeep allegedly severed contact with her husband and failed to take any steps towards processing his visa. “When my son realised that he had been duped, he approached the police,” Paramjit Singh stated in his complaint.

The complainant further alleged that the woman and her father had conspired to deceive the family under the pretext of marriage and overseas settlement. Following repeated failed attempts to resolve the matter, the family lodged a formal complaint with the police on August 6, 2025.

ASI Harjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

Police officials said efforts are being made to collect relevant documents and communication records to establish whether there was any deliberate intent to cheat at the time of marriage.