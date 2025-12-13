Ludhiana: Civic body scraps 4-cr floodlight tender over ‘restrictive’ clauses

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has cancelled the tender for installing 120 new floodlights at Guru Nanak Stadium after the technical evaluation committee raised objections over several “highly specific” conditions that could have limited participation. The ₹4-crore project, aimed at upgrading the stadium’s lighting to international standards for day-night football matches, will now be re-tendered. An athlete warming up during a practice session at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Authorities aim to upgrade the stadium’s lighting to international standards for day-night events. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Confirming the development, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the decision was taken after a detailed review. “The tender has been cancelled as the conditions were very specific, where very few companies could participate. I have formed a committee in this regard, and they have recommended cancellation,” he said.

According to senior MC sources, the earlier tender document included clauses requiring bidders to have prior experience installing floodlights at a particular height using a specific configuration. Officials said these requirements were not essential for the project but could have inadvertently—or deliberately—narrowed the field to a select few firms.

The tender had been floated in April 2025, seeking agencies capable of installing high-capacity LED fixtures—around 1,500W per unit, with a combined 3,200 kW load—to achieve 1,400 Lux horizontal and 750 Lux vertical illumination levels. These specifications were designed to meet international norms for professional football events. All four corners of the stadium were to be fitted with new floodlight poles, each supporting the upgraded lighting system.

The project gained urgency last year after an event management team visited the venue in November 2024 to assess its suitability for hosting international day-night football matches. The team found the existing lighting inadequate, prompting the civic body to propose the upgrade to revive the stadium’s prospects for major events.

Initially, the MC also considered procuring a dedicated generator for power backup, but the plan was shelved due to high maintenance costs. Officials later decided that hiring generators on a need-basis would be more viable, especially during large-scale matches or tournaments.

However, as the scrutiny committee examined the tender earlier this month, it raised concerns that the technical conditions seemed unusually tailored. “These were not standard requirements. They could have restricted fair competition,” said an MC official, requesting anonymity. The matter was brought to the commissioner who ordered a review, leading to the cancellation.

The civic body will now prepare a revised tender with broader eligibility parameters to encourage wider participation and ensure transparency. Officials said the move is intended to avoid delays and keep the stadium’s upgrade plans on track.