Ludhiana: Civil hospital assigns designated parking for police vehicles

The civil hospital authorities have designated a parking space for police vehicles after ambulance drivers complained of police vehicles blocking their way to the emergency ward on Thursday. Ambulance drivers complained of police vehicles blocking their way to the emergency ward of civil hospital. (HT Photo)

An ambulance driver had parked his vehicle in the middle of the road on Thursday as a sign of protest after he couldn’t drive to the entrance of the emergency ward due to irregularly parked police vehicles. Police personnel bring arrested people to the hospital for medical treatment and often leave their vehicles in the middle of the road.

The ambulance drivers alleged that this could prove dangerous for the patients in critical condition, who, despite being in the hospital premises, cannot be helped in time when every minute is crucial.

Senior medical officer, civil hospital, Dr Akhil Sareen, said that they have designated the open space behind the deaddiction centre as a parking lot for police vehicles and that the space will be cleared to make it operational.

He said that no parking boards would be put along the road, and the police personnel would be asked to always park their vehicles in the newly designated space.

The hospital that draws a heavy patient footfall struggles with parking as people leave their cars on the side of the road, which obstructs the ambulance traffic. The hospital had recently made a new parking space close to the entrance to deal with the issue.