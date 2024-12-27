Ludhiana: Dairy units’ discharge into Buddha Nullah stopped

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and his team on Thursday removed pipes of a few dairy units which were still dumping wastewater and cow dung into the Buddha Nullah. He has called for strict action against dairy units whose electricity connections were snapped due to non-compliance with norms, but still drawing power illegally. He said he would seek police action against those units which still dump cow dung and other waste illegally into the Buddha Nullah. Buddha Nullah cleaning work underway in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

Seechewal’s team on Thursday found that five dairy units along Tajpur Road were still dumping waste into the drain. He has now vowed to file FIRs against these defaulters.

Additionally, a few dairy owners were caught using illegal kundi connections for electricity, prompting action from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). During a Thursday morning inspection, Seechewal and his team found temporary pipes installed by some dairies to release wastewater and cow dung into the drain. These pipes have been removed and further legal action is being pursued. Earlier, electricity connections of several dairies were disconnected for non-compliance, but some owners reconnected power illegally.

Seechewal has called on the PSPCL to impose stricter penalties for such violations. “There are a few persistent offenders who refuse to follow the rules despite repeated warnings and fines. We will now register FIRs against them,” Seechewal said.

He urged violators to stop polluting the drain, emphasising that the cleaning drive is not a short-term initiative but will continue until the drain is restored. “Those who fail to comply will face serious legal consequences,” he warned.