Ludhiana: Dark spots, broken sewer covers on NH-44 put commuters at risk

Several dark patches on NH-44 from the Jalandhar Bypass towards Sherpur Chowk have become a major safety concern for commuters, as streetlights on long stretches of the highway are lying defunct. At many locations, damaged storm sewer covers and open pits have also been left unattended, posing a serious risk to motorists during the evening and night hours. Damaged sewerage cover on Jalandhar Bypass Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The storm sewer project along this stretch was started almost two years ago by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, a portion of the work remains incomplete. In some places, broken sewer covers have been loosely placed or replaced with temporary slabs, while in other areas the chambers are filled with garbage. Commuters say these dark spots and unsafe edges near the road have already led to several minor and unreported accidents.

Residents who travel on this route daily said visibility drops sharply after sunset due to the non-functional streetlights. “It becomes very difficult to judge the road condition at night. You only see the damaged spots at the last moment,” said Harmeet Singh, a commuter. Another daily traveller Ramesh Sikka said two-wheelers are the most at risk. “If a biker slips into a broken sewer cover, it can cause a major accident. Authorities should not wait for a tragedy,” he added.

Many shopkeepers and locals also complained that warning signs and reflectors are missing from the damaged areas. They said the situation worsens during winter when fog reduces visibility further.

The stretch from the Jalandhar Bypass up to Sherpur Chowk is part of NH-44, one of the busiest national highways in the region. With thousands of vehicles, including heavy trucks, buses and private cars, passing through every day, commuters feel that poor lighting and incomplete construction work should not have been allowed to continue for so long.

They also pointed out that since the storm sewer project began, the road has been dug up at several locations, but proper restoration has not been carried out. Broken curb stones, uneven surfaces and dumped debris can still be seen along the divider and service lane.

When contacted, project director of NHAI, Priyanka Meena, said, “I will look into the matter and take required steps to rectify the problem.”