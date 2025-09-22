Ludhiana: Demanding Rahon road repair, farmers stage protest at Ladhowal toll plaza

A damaged stretch of the Rahon Road from Walia Palace towards Mattewara jungle finally drew the authorities’ attention after hundreds of farmers staged a protest at Ladhowal toll plaza under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Mazdoor Union. The protest, which lasted for nearly an hour, led to the temporary suspension of toll collection, as commuters were allowed to pass freely. Farmers staging a protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The protest highlighted the non-completion of re-carpeting work on the 11.43-km stretch of Rahon Road, for which a work order was issued in December 2023. However, despite the passage of several months, the project has seen little to no progress, leading to deteriorating road conditions and frequent accidents.

Dilbag Singh, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said, “We have submitted several complaints, but the authorities have turned a blind eye. This road is in a pathetic condition. People are getting injured every day, yet nothing is being done. Some vested interests are clearly delaying the work.”

SDM (East) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and senior police officers assured the farmers that the Public Works Department (PWD) has now been directed to immediately begin patchwork to make the road motorable. The administration also assured alternative routes for areas near the Mattewara jungle, where repair work is more challenging.

According to PWD officials, out of the total stretch, around 3.4 km from Walia Palace to Meharban is currently being repaired, and a 2.4-km portion passing through forest area has been diverted with an alternative route.

Amit Soni, Sub-Divisional Officer, PWD, explained the delay: “There was a dispute between our department and PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) regarding shifting of electric poles. Now, with intervention from political leaders, PSPCL has agreed to shift the poles, and tenders will be floated soon. We will begin the full re-carpeting work after that.”

SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said, “We’ve instructed the PWD to carry out patchwork immediately and provide an alternate route for commuters in the jungle area. The administration is making every effort to resolve this issue without further delay.”

Gurpreet Singh, a local commuter, said, “We risk our lives every day on this stretch. The road is full of potholes and accidents are common.”

Manjit Kaur, another resident, added, “We are happy the issue is finally being taken seriously. But the repair work must not be delayed again.”