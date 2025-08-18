Ludhiana: Driver swims to safety after car falls into canal

A tragic accident was narrowly averted on Friday morning when a car travelling from Faridkot to Chandigarh lost control and fell into a canal near Rampur bridge, just outside of Doraha. The driver, identified as Karanvir Singh Brar, survived the ordeal by smashing the car window and swimming to safety. He sustained only minor injuries. The car was pulled out from the canal with the help of a crane several hours after the accident. (HT Photo)

According to Karanvir, a motorcycle suddenly swerved in front of his vehicle, forcing him to lose balance. The car first struck an electric pole before plunging into the canal. “I somehow broke the glass and managed to get out. That’s how I saved my life,” he said.

Shockingly, the motorcyclist whom he had swerved to avoid stood by watching as the car sank. “I cried out for help, but instead of assisting me, he fled the spot,” Karanvir alleged.

Divers were later pressed into service to retrieve the submerged car. After several hours of effort, the vehicle was located and pulled out with the help of a crane. Doraha police reached the site and have begun further investigation.