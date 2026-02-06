Ludhiana: Facing sewage overflow, residents of Giaspura rehab flats see red

Residents of Blocks B and C at the Giaspura rehabilitation flats have voiced concerns over repeated sewage overflows inside their homes, blaming clogged sewage pipeline and poor maintenance. Flooded sewage and garbage lying in a streets in Giaspura, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The flats were allotted by the municipal corporation (MC) in 2014 under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme to rehabilitate slum dwellers from encroachment-prone areas. Currently, more than 8,000 residents are living in around 2,600 flats across the Giaspura housing complex. However, residents alleged that essential services, such as potable water, sanitation and proper drainage, have remained inadequate.

According to locals, sewage frequently backs up into houses due to blocked pipelines, forcing families to live amid foul-smelling, contaminated and stagnant water. The problem worsens during rainfall, disrupting daily life and posing serious health risks, particularly to children and elderly residents.

Maya, a resident of the complex, said the lack of basic facilities has made survival extremely difficult. “Our homes get flooded with sewage because the pipes are choked. There is no regular water supply. Also schools are far away. We cannot afford daily travel for our children. Leaders come here only during elections. If we complain too much, our water supply is disrupted,” she alleged.

Another resident, Sonia Kaur, said access to potable water remains uncertain. “Many days there is no water at all, and when it does come, it is contaminated. Garbage lies across roads and lanes. Families are struggling to manage daily life in these conditions, she said.

Responding to the complaints, MLA (South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina said steps were being taken to address the water issue. Keeping the water problem in mind, a new motor has been installed and additional water tanks are being set up in the area to improve water supply, she said.

When contacted, zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh said he was not aware of the issue. “I will direct officials to visit the site and assess the problems. Necessary steps will be taken on priority,” he said.

Residents, however, said temporary measures would not be sufficient unless the sewage pipeline is repaired and permanent civic solutions are implemented. They have demanded urgent intervention to ensure safe and dignified living conditions in housing meant for the urban poor.