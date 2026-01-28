Ludhiana: Father injured in clash over blocked street during birthday celebration

The birthday celebration of a six-year-old girl in New Azad Nagar turned violent late Sunday night when a dispute over a blocked street escalated into an assault and an alleged attempt to fire a shot, police said. Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place on January 25 when Ajay Kumar, 34, a resident of New Azad Nagar, was celebrating his daughter’s sixth birthday. The family had erected tents on the street outside their house for the function.

The complainant stated that around 10.45 pm, a neighbour, Vineet Kumar, who operates a food cart, arrived at the spot in an inebriated condition and demanded that the tent be removed, saying he needed to take his cart through the street to reach his house. Ajay Kumar requested him to park the cart nearby and assured him that the passage would be cleared once the function concluded.

However, the argument escalated, and Vineet allegedly returned shortly thereafter along with Ravi Khacchar, Mani Khacchar and Ranveer Kapoor. The group allegedly assaulted Ajay Kumar, dragged him out of his house and beat him. During the scuffle, Mani Khacchar and Ravi Khacchar allegedly brandished a firearm and attempted to fire a shot, but the weapon malfunctioned. The accused then fled the scene, the police said.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Daba police station ASI Resham Singh said an FIR has been registered against the four accused. “Vineet Kumar has been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (offence committed by members of an unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.