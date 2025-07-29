Ludhiana: FIR against doctor for raping paramour

A city based doctor has been booked for allegedly raping and torturing his live-in partner after she asked him to divorce his wife and marry her legally. The woman alleged that the accused, who was heavily drunk, sexually assaulted her. The woman stated that she has a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter from the accused. (HT Photo)

The woman stated that she has a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter from the accused.

The 38-year-old woman stated that she has been living in a live-in relationship with the accused for the past 15 years. The doctor promised to legally marry her. The complainant in the FIR stated that about seven months ago, she discovered that the accused had solemnised marriage to a woman, who is also a doctor, 25 years ago. Following some issues, the woman is living separately. As she asked him to divorce his wife the accused started threatening her.

The woman further alleged that on July 26, at around 7.30pm she was in her bedroom, while the kids were in another room, while the accused was consuming beer. He entered the bedroom with a beer bottle in his hand and forced her to develop physical relations. She asked the accused to divorce his wife and to marry her. The infuriated accused manhandled her and sexually assaulted her. The woman also alleged that the accused assaulted her with the empty beer bottle on her private parts and left her injured.

She added that, somehow she managed to leave the house and spent the night at a gurdwara. On Sunday, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO at Division number 8 police station said that an FIR under sections 64 (1) (rape), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.