Ludhiana: FIR lodged after ‘firing’ at Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader’s car

Doraha police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons following an alleged firing incident targeting Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Jaswant Singh Cheema on Saturday. Cheema, a resident of Sekhewal village in Ludhiana district, claimed that bike-borne assailants opened fire at his Innova car on the southern bypass road. Police said the incident is prima facie linked to a monetary dispute. Doraha police station SHO Akash Dutt said the matter is under investigation and teams are scanning CCTV footage. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Cheema stated that he was travelling from Ludhiana to Doraha when two men on a motorcycle attempted to stop his vehicle near the Gurthali bridge. Suspecting danger, he accelerated, after which the assailants allegedly fired at his car. The bullet hit the rear door of the vehicle. Cheema managed to escape unhurt and informed the police after reaching Doraha.

Doraha police station SHO Akash Dutt said the matter is under investigation and teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals. DSP (Payal) said preliminary inquiry suggested that Cheema sought registration of an FIR against his rivals following a financial dispute, adding that no empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot. Further action will be taken after the investigation.

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday condemned the firing incident, questioning the Punjab government’s claims on law and order. Referring to Operation Prahaar, he said despite assurances of safety and extensive deployment of police personnel, such incidents continue to occur. He urged the state government to treat law and order seriously and not rely on “optics and publicity”.