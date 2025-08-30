Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Ludhiana: Flood-relief material sent to Pathankot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:38 am IST

The MLAs, mayor and the DC also appealed to the people of Punjab to come together in prayer for the swift restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected regions

The district administration sent six trucks carrying 5,000 ration kits, medicines and other relief material to flood-affected Pathankot on Friday. It was flagged by outside Verka milk plant by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, mayor Inderjit Kaur and deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain.

The MLAs, mayor and the DC said the relief material was dispatched under the directives of the state government. (HT Photo)
The MLAs, mayor and the DC said the relief material was dispatched under the directives of the state government. “It is our collective responsibility as Punjabis to stand in solidarity with Pathankot people during this challenging time,” they stated. They also appealed to the people of Punjab to come together in prayer for the swift restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected regions.

Deputy mayor Prince Johar, Punjab Genco Limited chairman Navjot Singh Jarg, Punjab Medium Industry Board senior vice chairman Sharanpal Singh Makkar, LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, District Planning Board chairman Jatinder Singh Khangura, Market Committee chairman Gurjeet Gill, Kanojia Welfare Board chairman Raju Kanojia and others were present.

Sond dispatches cattle feed to Fazilka

Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond dispatched a truck loaded with cattle feed for the flood-ravaged border villages of Fazilka district. Sond appealed to the people of Punjab to unite and provide maximum support to flood victims through relief materials. “The ministers and MLAs are working tirelessly to support the people during this critical time,” he said.

