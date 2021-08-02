Ludhiana: Four snatchers land in police net

Police have recovered 27 mobile phones and two stolen vehicles with the arrest of four members of two different snatchers’ gangs.

According to police, all accused are drug addicts and turned to crime to fuel their addiction.

Two men – Kristan Saggu, alias Karan, of Sukhdev Nagar and Rahul Kumar, alias Bengali, of Mohalla Basant Nagar – were arrested by the Shimlapuri police on Sunday.

“The duo was nabbed near Saggu Chowk following secret information. They were riding a motorcycle from Gurmukh Road to Gill Canal Bridge when a police team stopped them. On being questioned, they failed to produce the two-wheeler’s documents and confessed that they had stolen it to execute snatchings,” said Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2).

On frisking them, the police recovered 11 mobile phones that they had snatched from across the city and also seized the two-wheeler.

Similarly, the Meharban police arrested Murad Ali, alias Nani, of Basti Jodhewal and Vinay Kumar, alias Rinku, alias Sagar, of Prem Vihar, Tibba Road.

“They were stopped at a naka on Rahon Road near Bajda village and a search of their scooter led to recovery of 16 mobile phones. The scooter also turned out to be stolen from the same area,” said ADCP (City 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra.

She said the accused were active for the past three months and would snatch mobile phones from labourers after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons.

Murad originally hails from Bhoota village in Nawanshahr.

Separate cases of snatching and dishonestly receiving stolen property have been registered against the four accused. Police are looking into their past criminal record.