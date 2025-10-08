Ludhiana: Govt Girls Senior Sec School lifts district baseball cup

Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, won the 12th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the District Baseball Association from October 3 to 5. A total of ten girls’ teams from the district participated in the championship. (HT Photo)

They beat Coaching Centre, Mallah, by 14-9 score in the finals.

PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad beat Government Senior Secondary School Sangowal by 12-4 score to win the second runners-up spot.

A total of ten girls’ teams from the district participated in the championship.

In the boys’ category, PM Shri Govt Senior Secondary School, Kasabad won the championship by beating DGSG Public School by 4-3 in the final.

Dasmesh Senior Secondary School, Dasmesh Nagar beat DAV Public School, BRS Nagar by 8-5 to secure the second runners-up spot.

A total of 10 boys’ teams participated in this championship.