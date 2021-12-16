Ludhiana: Govt nurses to go on indefinite strike from today

Health services at government hospitals and community health centres across the district are expected to be affected as over 200 nurses from the Punjab Nurses Association, Ludhiana, have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday to register their protest against the state government. They are demanding pay parity, nurse care allowance and nursing officer rank.

Paramjit Kaur, press secretary of the association, said that they have handed over a memorandum with the civil surgeon as well as the senior medical officer of the civil hospital, informing them about the strike.

Kaur said that during the strike, emergency services will remain shut and all staff nurses from civil hospital, primary health centres, community health centres and sub-divisional hospitals will participate.

Kaur said that the decision to go on strike has been taken by the Joint Action Nursing Committee after the government failed to issue the notification to fulfil the demands of the association which were presented at a meeting on Tuesday.

Apart from nurses, the block development and panchayat officers have also started a strike from Wednesday, demanding proper pay structure. BDPO Rupinder Kaur, district president, said that they are on strike for an indefinite period till the government fulfils their demands.