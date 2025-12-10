Ludhiana: Gunshot fired over parking dispute in Kabir Nagar

A heated argument over parking of an SUV in Kabir Nagar spiralled into violence late Monday evening when a man allegedly fired a gunshot from his rifle, prompting police action and leaving the neighbourhood shaken. Police said that the accused is currently absconding and will be arrested soon. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by Sukhwant Singh, a farmer from Kabir Nagar, the confrontation began when he and his friends Manjeet Singh Mann and Bikkar Singh were returning home in his Mahindra Scorpio from Kohara. As they approached the house of Sukhwinder Singh Numberdar, their vehicle got stuck because the latter had parked his SUV in a way that blocked the narrow street.

Sukhwant alleged that he asked the accused to move his vehicle aside, but instead of cooperating, “Numberdar picked a fight”. After the initial argument subsided, Sukhwant parked his Scorpio at a nearby gym and decided to head home on a friend’s motorcycle. It was then, he alleged, that Numberdar intercepted him and fired a gunshot toward the ground using his rifle — a clear attempt, he said, to intimidate him.

On Sukhwant’s complaint, the Division number 6 police registered an FIR against Numberdar under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

ASI Baljit Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that CCTV cameras in the area had captured the incident, but the footage is not sufficiently clear due to darkness. He added that the accused is currently absconding and will be arrested soon.

When asked whether the rifle used in the incident was licensed, the ASI said the police would establish the weapon’s status after apprehending the accused.