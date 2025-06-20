Ludhiana: Harassed by in-laws for dowry, 29-yr-old woman ends life

A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to prolonged dowry harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. The victim, who was married just a year and a half ago, reportedly set herself on fire following continued mental and physical abuse. The victim reportedly set herself on fire following continued mental and physical abuse from in-laws. (HT Photo)

According to the brother of the victim, she was married to a Dholanwal village resident with all proper traditions, and the family had provided dowry exceeding their means. Despite this, her husband and mother-in-law constantly tormented her, accusing her of bringing insufficient dowry. “She was beaten, abused, and harassed regularly. They kept demanding more from her even after the marriage,” he alleged.

The complainant added that on the morning of June 16, the family received a distressing call informing them that his sister had suffered severe burn injuries at her in-laws’ home after setting herself ablaze. She was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ludhiana in a critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.

The complainant expressed deep suspicion that his sister may have been deliberately set on fire and has urged the police to investigate the case thoroughly. “We believe she was pushed to the edge and possibly harmed by her in-laws. The police must ensure justice,” he said.

Confirming the incident, inspector Jagdeep Singh Gill, SHO at Koom Kalan police station stated that an FIR under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the BNS has been lodged against husband and mother-in-law of the victim. A hunt is on for their arrest.