Ludhiana: Haryana, Karnataka steal the show on Day 5 of basketball tourney

The 75th Junior National Basketball Championship, organised by the Basketball Federation of India in collaboration with the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), entered its fifth day on Saturday with electrifying contests at the indoor courts of Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. With players showcasing skill and grit, the tournament has turned into a celebration of young basketball talent. Players in action during the 75th National Junior Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

In the men’s category, Uttar Pradesh stamped their dominance with an 89-54 win over Andhra Pradesh, while Haryana proved too strong for Maharashtra, securing a 95-69 victory. Punjab thrilled home fans with a narrow but memorable 79-77 win against Rajasthan, while Delhi defeated Telangana 83-73. Karnataka added to the excitement with a 70-60 triumph over Gujarat.

The women’s matches too delivered gripping encounters. Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh 78-67 in a keenly fought contest, while Maharashtra routed Telangana 60-21. Haryana sailed past Madhya Pradesh 63-43, Chhattisgarh overcame Andhra Pradesh 52-42, and Kerala outclassed Odisha 58-17. Punjab’s women, however, faced disappointment as they went down 56-64 against a resilient Tamil Nadu side.

In the losers’ knockout stage, Uttarakhand beat Chhattisgarh 48-34 in the men’s draw. On the women’s side, Delhi registered a 67-43 victory over Meghalaya, while Uttarakhand prevailed 48-36 against Assam.

Speaking about the tournament, PBA general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said, “Some of the finest players from across the country are here, and several dignitaries have come to encourage them.” The opening day had already seen cabinet minister Aman Arora, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, and later GADVASU vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill cheering for the teams.

A total of 58 teams—31 men’s and 27 women’s—are competing in 160 matches, including 108 league and 52 knockout games. The championship, supervised by organising secretary Parminder Singh Bhandal, an Arjuna Awardee, and chaired by police commissioner Swapan Sharma, will continue until September 9, with the winners advancing through quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals.