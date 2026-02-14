Ludhiana: Head constable, woman killed in road accidents

A 50-year-old head constable was killed when a speeding truck struck him during his morning walk, while a 45-year-old marketing executive died after falling from a bike taxi and being run over by a heavy vehicle, in two separate accidents in the city on Friday morning. Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas were being reviewed to identify the vehicle. (HT Photo)

According to police, Tarsem Singh lost his life after being struck by an unidentified truck near the Government College for Girls close to Bharat Nagar Chowk around 5.30 am. Singh was on his routine morning walk when the accident occurred. Police said the impact was so severe that his head was crushed and both legs were fractured.

Eyewitnesses reported that he fell face down on the road and lay in a pool of blood until passersby alerted authorities. Singh was posted with a Magistrate at the Ludhiana court complex and resided in police quarters.

Officials from the Division Number 8 police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of civil hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas were being reviewed to identify the vehicle and traffic units across the city have been alerted to trace the truck.

In another accident at Dholewal Chowk, a woman identified as Suman Jain was killed after being run over by a heavy vehicle while commuting to work.

Jain, employed as a marketing executive with a private firm, had booked a bike taxi through Rapido for her morning commute.

According to police, the bike slipped near the chowk, causing both the rider and Jain to fall onto the road. Investigators said Jain fell towards the rear side of a 16-tyre truck approaching from behind and was crushed under its wheels. She died on the spot. The rider has sustained minor injuries, the officials said.

Police have detained both the truck driver and the biker for questioning and seized the truck involved in the incident. Jain’s body was also shifted to the civil hospital mortuary for autopsy. Jain is survived by her husband, two daughters and a specially-abled child. Her husband works as a marketing head in the same organisation.

Police officials said investigations in both cases are underway and CCTV footage are being examined to determine culpability and sequence of events.Further legal action will follow based on forensic findings and eyewitness accounts.